Patricia A. Di Benedetto
Patricia A. Di Benedetto nee Casey. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Di Benedetto. Loving mother of Catherine Nasshan, Guy Di Benedetto & Michael (Kristen) Di Benedetto. Devoted grandmother of Danielle (William) Urban, Nicholas Di Benedetto & Brooke Di Benedetto. Cherished sister of Margaret Sprys, the late Dolores Casey, Gerry Delaney, John Casey, & Sharon Gums. Fond niece of Kay Gorman. Funeral Saturday 11:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to Our Lady of Loretto Church, Hometown, for Mass at 12:00 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until 11:15 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
7
Funeral
11:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
