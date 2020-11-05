Patricia A. Di Benedetto nee Casey. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Di Benedetto. Loving mother of Catherine Nasshan, Guy Di Benedetto & Michael (Kristen) Di Benedetto. Devoted grandmother of Danielle (William) Urban, Nicholas Di Benedetto & Brooke Di Benedetto. Cherished sister of Margaret Sprys, the late Dolores Casey, Gerry Delaney, John Casey, & Sharon Gums. Fond niece of Kay Gorman. Funeral Saturday 11:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to Our Lady of Loretto Church, Hometown, for Mass at 12:00 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until 11:15 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500