Patricia A. Edwards, nee Baldwin, 81, of Glenview, formerly of Morton Grove, passed away on November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Steven, Denise (Tom) Blue & Michael (Sara); proud Grandmother of ten; dear sister of Rosemary Huhnke & the late Don Baldwin; aunt to many nieces & nephews. Pat was born in Lake Forest. She attended Academy of the Sacred Heart. She married Charlie in 1960. Pat enjoyed her job at Central Serials, where she worked for 16 years. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family & friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60031. Due to Covid, memorial service is pending. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
