|
|
Patricia A. Fitzpatrick (née Kern), age 79, of Burr Ridge. Beloved wife of Samuel L. Fitzpatrick for a wonderful 52 years. Loving mother of Anne (William Gallagher) and Michael (Jennifer) Fitzpatrick. Devoted grandmother of Luke and Shea Gallagher, and Lauren and Emma Fitzpatrick. Pat was an avid gardener, painter, furniture restorer, and EPIC bargain hunter. She was also a social butterfly, inheriting the gift of gab from her dad. It was only fitting that Pat met her husband at a graduate club party in 1963. She was an active member of Phi Mu, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation. Born in Champaign, Illinois, on February 20, 1940, Pat grew up in Urbana, Illinois. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1958 and the University of Illinois in 1962. After graduation, Pat moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she began her career as a recreational therapist. Pat became the Recreation Director of St. Louis Children's Hospital in 1962. In 1967, she became the Director of Recreation and Volunteer Services at the St. Louis Jewish Center for Aged. Then, to balance work and family, Pat accepted a position closer to home in 1972 as the Recreational Therapist for Charlevoix Nursing Home in St. Charles, Missouri. In August 1975, she and her family moved to LaGrange, Illinois, when her husband accepted a position as in-house legal counsel in Chicago. While in LaGrange, Pat went back to school at Lewis University to obtain her elementary teaching certification. She then began her second career as a teacher for 25 years. She spent 22 of those years teaching at St. Barbara School in Brookfield, Illinois. Pat would say her affinity for teaching second graders came from the fact that they were "old enough to be independent and still young enough to enjoy." Before Pat retired in 2006, she was delighted to teach the next generation of some of her early students. After retiring, Pat continued to pursue her creative endeavors and enjoy her grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanor (née Girard) Kern, and her brother, John Kern, Jr. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL. Mass 10 a.m. on September 21st at St. Mary Church, 126 Herrick Rd., Riverside, IL. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Flowers are welcome. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019