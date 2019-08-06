|
Patricia A. Fleming nee O'Shea. Beloved wife of the late Frederick; loving mother of Robert (Kara), Fred (Marcie) and Mary; dearest step mother of Judy (Thomas) Rowan; dear grandmother of Mary Ann, Kathy, Michael, Jean, Brendan, Liam, Patrick and great grandmother of Greer and Rafter; also many fond nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 11 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St to St Francis Borgia Church for a 11:30 AM mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM-9 PM 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019