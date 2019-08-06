Home

Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St Francis Borgia Church
Patricia A. Fleming


1930 - 2019
Patricia A. Fleming Obituary
Patricia A. Fleming nee O'Shea. Beloved wife of the late Frederick; loving mother of Robert (Kara), Fred (Marcie) and Mary; dearest step mother of Judy (Thomas) Rowan; dear grandmother of Mary Ann, Kathy, Michael, Jean, Brendan, Liam, Patrick and great grandmother of Greer and Rafter; also many fond nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 11 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St to St Francis Borgia Church for a 11:30 AM mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM-9 PM 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
