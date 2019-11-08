Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Patricia A. Galis nee Skopljanec, 79, of West Chicago. Born in (Bridgeport) Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Edward Galis; loving mother of Nick (Jackie) Galis and Nicholene (Quinn) McAuley; cherished grandmother of Kristin Galis; dear daughter of the late Nicholas and Jenny Skopljanec; fond sister of Helen Terziski nee Skopljanec; godmother of Maria Terziski; aunt of Nicky Terziski and Paula DiMaio; loving aunt to many more; cousin of Anthony Franich Jr.; pet mother of Leo and Mia, and loving friend to many. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019. Memorial Services 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
