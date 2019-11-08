|
Patricia A. Galis nee Skopljanec, 79, of West Chicago. Born in (Bridgeport) Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Edward Galis; loving mother of Nick (Jackie) Galis and Nicholene (Quinn) McAuley; cherished grandmother of Kristin Galis; dear daughter of the late Nicholas and Jenny Skopljanec; fond sister of Helen Terziski nee Skopljanec; godmother of Maria Terziski; aunt of Nicky Terziski and Paula DiMaio; loving aunt to many more; cousin of Anthony Franich Jr.; pet mother of Leo and Mia, and loving friend to many. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019. Memorial Services 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019