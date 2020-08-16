1/
Patricia A. Gilmartin
Patricia A. Gilmartin, nee Barron; Devoted wife of Michael J. "Seamus" for 58 years; Loving mother of Brian (Lisa), Sheila (Tony) Ropac, James (Beth), Tom (Carol), Julie (Patrick) Hayes, and Michael; Proud grandma of 19; Preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Eleanor, and Nancy; Cherished aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Monday 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; All Funeral Services are Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:30 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
1 entry
August 15, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James J O'Connell III
