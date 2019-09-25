|
|
Patricia A. Heaney, age 68, passed away on September 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of Dennis and the late Nancy Donovan. Loving sister of Joni (late James) Slimski, John (MaryAnn) Donovan, Virginia Phillips, late William and the late Gerald Heaney. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired manager for John Hancock Financial Services. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral services Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019