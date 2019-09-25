Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Patricia A. Heaney Obituary
Patricia A. Heaney, age 68, passed away on September 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of Dennis and the late Nancy Donovan. Loving sister of Joni (late James) Slimski, John (MaryAnn) Donovan, Virginia Phillips, late William and the late Gerald Heaney. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired manager for John Hancock Financial Services. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral services Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
