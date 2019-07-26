|
|
Patricia A. Hickey, nee Koziol, age 74, of Godley, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at University of Chicago with family at her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Michael, her son Tom (Mary) Henney, her grandchildren Brian Henney and Joseph Henney, one great grandson, her siblings Melvin (Donna) Koziol and Cecelia Koziol, her sister-in-law Judith Koziol and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Milton and Dorthy Koziol, her grandson Tommy Henney, and two brothers Richard Koziol and Milton (Carol) Koziol. Patricia loved gardening and her pets, but most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Patricia's funeral will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating. Visitation will be the same day starting at 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan. Arrangements entrusted Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019