Patricia A. (Carpenter) Hoeg, 90, formerly of Hobart, IN peacefully passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was a member of St. Bridget's Church in Hobart.She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth A. Hoeg and her son Dr. Jeffrey M. Hoeg.Two daughters Jill (William) Demmon and Jennifer (Will) Tippet and daughter in law Nancy (Bielak) Hoeg survive her. She was blessed with six grandchildren, four great grandchildren with another one due later this year.Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com