Patricia A. Jakab
Patricia A. Jakab (nee O'Connor); beloved wife of the late William J. Jakab Sr.; devoted mother of Bridget, Mary (Larry), William Jr. (Bonnie); fond grandmother of Dinean; dear sister of William (Vera Lynn) O'Connor and loving pet Molly. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m., from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707 to St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W Addison Ave. Chicago, 60634 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For information call (773) 889-1700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
SEP
19
Funeral
09:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
