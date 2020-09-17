Patricia A. Jakab (nee O'Connor); beloved wife of the late William J. Jakab Sr.; devoted mother of Bridget, Mary (Larry), William Jr. (Bonnie); fond grandmother of Dinean; dear sister of William (Vera Lynn) O'Connor and loving pet Molly. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m., from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707 to St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W Addison Ave. Chicago, 60634 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For information call (773) 889-1700.