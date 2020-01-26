|
Patricia A. Jamrozek (nee Dworak), at rest January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Jamrozek. Loving mother of Diane (Tony Drimel) Jamrozek and the late Jason Jamrozek. Caring grandmother of Katie. Dear sister of Joseph (Sharon) Dworak. Fond aunt of the late Joey Dworak. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, Illinois from 3 to 9 PM. Viewing Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Hope Church 9711 W. Devon Ave. Rosemont, Illinois followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to 1-800-AHA-USA-1 or The 1-800-227-2345. For Info: 1-847-823-5122
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020