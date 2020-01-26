Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Patricia Jamrozek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
9711 W. Devon Ave
Rosemont, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
9711 W. Devon Ave
Rosemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jamrozek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Jamrozek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Jamrozek Obituary
Patricia A. Jamrozek (nee Dworak), at rest January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Jamrozek. Loving mother of Diane (Tony Drimel) Jamrozek and the late Jason Jamrozek. Caring grandmother of Katie. Dear sister of Joseph (Sharon) Dworak. Fond aunt of the late Joey Dworak. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, Illinois from 3 to 9 PM. Viewing Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Hope Church 9711 W. Devon Ave. Rosemont, Illinois followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to 1-800-AHA-USA-1 or The 1-800-227-2345. For Info: 1-847-823-5122
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -