|
|
Koehler , Patricia A. Patricia A. Koehler (nee Meyer), age 79, longtime resident of Oak Forest, passed away June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald H. Koehler, Sr. Loving mother of Kathy (Jeff) Glassburn, Ginny (Mike) Grahn, Dee Koehler, Ron Koehler, Jr., Don (Tricia) Koehler and the late Ronda Marie Koehler. Cherished grandmother of 8 and devoted great-grandmother of 2. Dearest sister of Charles H. (MaryLou) Meyer, Jr. and the late Benton A. "Rusty" (Mary) Meyer. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; special friend of many.
Funeral Wednesday, June 19th at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For infomation: 708-687-2990
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019