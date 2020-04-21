|
|
Patricia A. Malatia, 83, of Lombard passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Malatia; loving mother of Janyce (James Dillenburg) Wright, the late Nancy (Charles) Harper, Michael (Jennifer) Malatia and Catherine (Gregory) Prater; adored grandmother of, Colin Wright, Jordan Prater, Nick Malatia, Zachary Prater and Emma Malatia; great-grandmother of Karsyn Prater; sister of Terry (Pat) Budzynski,, Alan Budzynski and the late Christine (Jack) Carsello. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Batavia, IL and a private Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Angels Grave Hospice 440 Quadrangle Drive Suite G Bolingbrook, IL 60440-3455; or Rush Memory and Aging Program, Office of Philanthropy Rush University Medical Center 1201 W. Harrison Street Suite 300 Chicago, IL 60607. Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020