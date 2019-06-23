|
|
Patricia Ann Maloney (nee Cafferata) age 89 formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Leonard W. "Bud" Maloney. Loving mother of Michael L. (Helen), Kevin D. and Patrick W. (Jamie). Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jack, Jordan, James, Patrick and Michael. Dear sister of the late William and the late Margaret Garlock. Friend to countless many due to her loving compassionate nature and her great humor. Visitation on Wednesday June 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 301 Chicago Avenue Evanston, Illinois 60202. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Patricia's name to . Funeral care provided by G. L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019