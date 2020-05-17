Patricia A. Martin
Patricia A. Martin, nee Connelly, longtime resident of Palatine, IL, beloved wife of Bob for almost 61 years; loving mother of Bob (Tracey), Rose (Alan) Placek, Jim (Nancy), and Val; proud grandmother to Patrick, Danny, Kelly, Jamie, Tom, Caroline and Christopher; devoted daughter of the late Peter Val and Bridget Connelly, and daughter-in-law of the late Margaret and Tom Martin; dear sister of the late Marie and Ed O'Brien, Kathryn (Robert) Connolly, Sr. Rosemary Connelly, RSM, Joe (the late Patricia) Connelly, and the late Donald Connelly; sister-in-law to Tom (and the late Jan and Marjorie) Martin, Joan (and the late Jack) Ryan, and Judy (Jack) Clohessy; fond aunt, cousin and amazing friend to many. Pat was a woman of great faith who loved her family and dear friends, and cherished all the fun times they spent together. She was a woman of many talents. Pat was the Co-Founder and dedicated volunteer of the Misericordia Twice Blest Thrift Shop that opened in Palatine 40 years ago. She was the organizer of the Misericordia Candy Days in Palatine. She would organize friends' birthday and anniversary celebrations, and there were many. She was the best twister and jitterbug dancer of all times and there wasn't a party she went to where she wasn't the life of the party. Her friends always said that she was the glue that kept everything and everyone together. To quote from her favorite song sung at every celebration, "Que Sera Sera whatever will be will be the future's not ours to see…" In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be at a date yet to be determined.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
