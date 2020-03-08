|
|
Patricia "Pat" McAvinchey, (nee Ryan), age 86, of La Grange was born on November 12, 1933, and passed March 2, 2020 at Plymouth Place in La Grange Park, IL.
After meeting at DePaul University in Chicago, Pat met, dated, and later married Jack McAvinchey in May of 1956. Her husband, a CPA, assisted Pat in setting up her own corporation, P.A.M. Business Services Inc., which allowed the self-employed mother of three to do bookkeeping and accounting for local businesses.
Pat, blessed with remarkable intelligence and a keen memory, spent a great deal of her free time skillfully playing her favorite card game, bridge, with a large number of friends and associates. She was independent, generous, perceptive and a proud supporter of many charities, including the Wounded Warriors Project, Little Brothers of the Poor, Doctors Without Borders, Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and her local Catholic Church.
Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Daniel (Georgina), the late Patrick (Lori) and the late Catherine McAvinchey; proud grandmother of Lorena Cordova; fond great-grandmother of Destiny, Angel and Anaiyah; dear sister of Peggy Schenk and the late James Ryan. Visitation Friday, March 13, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Saturday, March 14, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020