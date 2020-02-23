Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church

Patricia A. Miller

Patricia A. Miller Obituary
Patricia A. Miller, nee Frueh, age 84, passed away at her home on February 20, 2020. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Fred H.; loving mother of Mark E. (Nancie) Frighetto, Chris S. (Kristin) and Fred P. (Aileen) Miller; dearest daughter of the late Esther and Albert Frueh; cherished grandmother of Keely Miller, Reid Frighetto, Jordan Miller and Reese Frighetto; dear sister of William (Marge), the late Buster, and the late Robert (the late Barb) Frueh and the late Gary Frighetto; fond aunt of many. Patricia was a longtime crossing guard for the city of Chicago. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
