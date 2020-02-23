|
Patricia A. Miller, nee Frueh, age 84, passed away at her home on February 20, 2020. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Fred H.; loving mother of Mark E. (Nancie) Frighetto, Chris S. (Kristin) and Fred P. (Aileen) Miller; dearest daughter of the late Esther and Albert Frueh; cherished grandmother of Keely Miller, Reid Frighetto, Jordan Miller and Reese Frighetto; dear sister of William (Marge), the late Buster, and the late Robert (the late Barb) Frueh and the late Gary Frighetto; fond aunt of many. Patricia was a longtime crossing guard for the city of Chicago. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020