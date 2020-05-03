Patricia A. O'Hare
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann O'Hare (nee O'Brien), 96, devoted wife of 59 years to the late Frank; amazing mother of Trip (Judy), Colleen, Ellen (Dennis) McDonald, Nancy (Tom) Longino, Maribeth (Bob) Kilcoyne, Therese (James) O'Toole, Jean Steinhauer, Laurie (Kevin) Scully, Brian (Susan), Timothy (Nora), and the late William; wonderful grandmother of Shannon (Jeremy DeMuth), Bridget (Dennis) Heywood, Frank IV (Kaitie), Billy (Emily) O'Hare, Mike and Jim McDonald, Lisa (Charlie) Staggs, Kevin (Katie) Longino, Lauren (Dave) Mehon, Robert (McKinsey) Kilcoyne, Jim (Kayley) O'Toole, Bill (Casey) O'Toole, Dan (Tori) O'Toole, Sarah, Brendan, and Emily Steinhauer, Lindsay (Mike) O'Neill, Claire and the late Will Scully, Sydney, Patrick, and Casey O'Hare, Jack, Owen, and Thomas O'Hare; joyful great-grandmother of Frank V, Wylder, Genevieve, and Baby O'Hare, Dennis III (Trippy) and Shirley Heywood, Brenden and Cole Dominguez, Steve Staggs, Lucy and Jake Mehon, Rosalyn Longino, Bruce and Nolan Kilcoyne, Brooks O'Toole, Braxton and Baby O'Toole. Pat was an unfaltering friend and a true patriot who epitomized our Greatest Generation's Can-Do, Will-Do attitude. She showed all of us the true face of devotion during Frank's final illness; now she has united with his spirit, and they walk once again in peace and love. Visitation private, but will be followed by a celebration of her life in the coming months. Donations to Elevate Senior Living/Holland House, 16300 Louis Avenue, South Holland Il 60473; or Vitas Hospice (www.vitascommunityconnection.org) appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Dear OHare Family. I am so sorry for your loss. I always looked forward to seeing Pat and talking to her. She was a wonderful woman with a great sense of humor. She was a rare gem and an inspiration to me in how she lived her life! She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace.
Mary McBride
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved