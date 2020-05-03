Patricia Ann O'Hare (nee O'Brien), 96, devoted wife of 59 years to the late Frank; amazing mother of Trip (Judy), Colleen, Ellen (Dennis) McDonald, Nancy (Tom) Longino, Maribeth (Bob) Kilcoyne, Therese (James) O'Toole, Jean Steinhauer, Laurie (Kevin) Scully, Brian (Susan), Timothy (Nora), and the late William; wonderful grandmother of Shannon (Jeremy DeMuth), Bridget (Dennis) Heywood, Frank IV (Kaitie), Billy (Emily) O'Hare, Mike and Jim McDonald, Lisa (Charlie) Staggs, Kevin (Katie) Longino, Lauren (Dave) Mehon, Robert (McKinsey) Kilcoyne, Jim (Kayley) O'Toole, Bill (Casey) O'Toole, Dan (Tori) O'Toole, Sarah, Brendan, and Emily Steinhauer, Lindsay (Mike) O'Neill, Claire and the late Will Scully, Sydney, Patrick, and Casey O'Hare, Jack, Owen, and Thomas O'Hare; joyful great-grandmother of Frank V, Wylder, Genevieve, and Baby O'Hare, Dennis III (Trippy) and Shirley Heywood, Brenden and Cole Dominguez, Steve Staggs, Lucy and Jake Mehon, Rosalyn Longino, Bruce and Nolan Kilcoyne, Brooks O'Toole, Braxton and Baby O'Toole. Pat was an unfaltering friend and a true patriot who epitomized our Greatest Generation's Can-Do, Will-Do attitude. She showed all of us the true face of devotion during Frank's final illness; now she has united with his spirit, and they walk once again in peace and love. Visitation private, but will be followed by a celebration of her life in the coming months. Donations to Elevate Senior Living/Holland House, 16300 Louis Avenue, South Holland Il 60473; or Vitas Hospice (www.vitascommunityconnection.org) appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.