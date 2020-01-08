|
|
Patricia A. Pater, beloved wife of the late David Moe; dearest daughter of the late Joseph and Ouita (nee Hanlon) Pater; loving sister of Terese (Geoff) Schultz, Mary (Paul) Serio, Christopher Pater, and the late Michael Pater; Cherished aunt of Elizabeth (Dustin) Reichard, Emily Schultz, Michael (Molly) Serio, Dan Serio, Brian Serio, Tim Serio, Megan Pater, Evan Pater, and Ian Pater. Patricia was active with the GLADD Program at St. John Brebeuf Church and Alive Rescue in Chicago. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Friday from 9:00 am until time of service 9:30 am to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations the the GLADD Program of St. John Brebeuf or the St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020