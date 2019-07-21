|
|
Patricia "Pat" Querhammer, 85, of Park Ridge and formerly of Crystal Lake passed away July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin Querhammer; loving mother of Michelle (Randall) Britt, Jane (Dr. Richard) Terp, Lisa (Christopher) Lang; grandmother of Meghan (Justin) Brouchoud, Katlyn (Jake) Asplin, Michael Goggins, and Matthew Lang; and dear sister of James (Jim) Shanahan. According to Pat's wishes there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019