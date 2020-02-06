|
Patricia A. Reilly nee Kerr, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Reilly. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Daniel) Runser, the late Maureen Magnan, Michael Patrick Reilly, Colleen Corbett and Laureen Reilly. Proud grandmother of 11. Cherished great grandmother and aunt of many. Visitation Friday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 West 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com. 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020