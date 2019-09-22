Home

Patricia A. Ricci

Patricia A. Ricci Obituary
Patricia A. "Pat" Ricci, nee Geel, 91, of Wheeling, IL, passed away surrounded by family on September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Mary O'Brien, John (Chris Espinoza) Volpe, and Patricia (Russel) Peterman; dear grandmother of Sean (Jorhonda) O'Brien, Todd (Rossy) Peterman, Kathryn (Ben) Merrill, Daniel (Brittany) Peterman; proud great-grandmother of Makayla, Josh, Michelle, Nicole, Noelle, Nathan, and Liam; sister of the late Alan and Don. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the JourneyCare Foundation at www.journeycare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
