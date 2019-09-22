|
|
Patricia A. "Pat" Ricci, nee Geel, 91, of Wheeling, IL, passed away surrounded by family on September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Mary O'Brien, John (Chris Espinoza) Volpe, and Patricia (Russel) Peterman; dear grandmother of Sean (Jorhonda) O'Brien, Todd (Rossy) Peterman, Kathryn (Ben) Merrill, Daniel (Brittany) Peterman; proud great-grandmother of Makayla, Josh, Michelle, Nicole, Noelle, Nathan, and Liam; sister of the late Alan and Don. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the JourneyCare Foundation at www.journeycare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019