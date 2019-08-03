Home

Patricia A. Rogers, of Western Springs, passed away suddenly, with her family at her side; beloved wife of Patrick T. Rogers; loving mother of Pete (Cara) Rogers, James (Jenna) Rogers, & Ann (Ryan) Grieve; proud grandmother of Matthew, Patrick, Peter; Eliza; & William; beloved sister of Terry, Jane, Pam, & the late Susan Collins. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Monday, August 5 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for funeral prayers at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 6 at the funeral home. Procession to St. John of the Cross Church will follow for 11 am Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat's name to the are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
