A Visitation for Patricia A. Schiro (nee: Kane), 73, of Lake Zurich, will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. A Mass will be said on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 822 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Interment will follow immediately at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plains. Pat is survived by her siblings Kathy (Bob) Gaddi, Robert (Jamie) Kane, Jim (Mary) Kane, Dan (Julie) Kane, Peggy (Dan) Fink; Loving aunt to 23 nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Madelaine Kane; Sister Marilyn (Tom) Garrity, brother Donald (Tess) Kane and brother Richard (Laura) Kane.
Patricia will be forever missed and loved by her family and friends.
