Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Patricia Schmidtke
Patricia A. "Patty" Schmidtke nee O'Brien, February 13th, 2019 age 63. Late of Homewood. Beloved wife of William T. Schmidtke. Dear mother of Kevin (Samantha), Daniel and Katie Schmidtke. Loving sister of Thomas (Jeanette) O'Brien, James (Lori) O'Brien, Timothy (Carol) O'Brien and Maureen (Bernard) Cagney. Memorial Mass Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
