Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Patricia A. Smith


1933 - 2019
Patricia A. Smith Obituary
Patricia Smith died Nov. 5, 2019 after a long illness. She was born Dec. 14, 1933, to Ruth (Riley) and John Grimes. Pat graduated from St. Scholastica H.S. and Mundelein College, and earned her Master's in early childhood education from the Erikson Institute. Pat married Donald M. Smith in 1960. They were married for over 50 years until his death in 2012. Pat was a dedicated and caring pre-school teacher for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially on the shores of Lake Metonga. Pat was preceded by her sister Judith Bertacchi. She is survived by her sister Daryl Boylan, her son Dion and his wife Katherine, her son Jeremy, her grandchildren Judson, Austin, Mia and Abigail, and many nieces, nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held after the holidays. Time, date and location will be shared shortly. Those who wish to remember her may make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
