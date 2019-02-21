Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Patricia Walenga
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Walenga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat the brat" Walenga

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. "Pat the brat" Walenga Obituary
Patricia A. Walenga, (nee Grady) "Pat the Brat", age 67 beloved wife of the late Steve L., loving mom of Kristine (Taras) Tchoryk, Mickey (Ryan) Riley; will be missed by many fury friends and all her brats. Lifelong Troop Leader, Historian, and Master Trainer for GCNWI. Flowers are welcome or specific donations to the Girl Scouts Museum of Greater Chicago & N/W Indiana. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service 7 p.m. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Chicago. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.