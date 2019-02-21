|
Patricia A. Walenga, (nee Grady) "Pat the Brat", age 67 beloved wife of the late Steve L., loving mom of Kristine (Taras) Tchoryk, Mickey (Ryan) Riley; will be missed by many fury friends and all her brats. Lifelong Troop Leader, Historian, and Master Trainer for GCNWI. Flowers are welcome or specific donations to the Girl Scouts Museum of Greater Chicago & N/W Indiana. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service 7 p.m. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Chicago. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019