Patricia A. Wedig
1952 - 2020
Patricia A. Wedig, 67, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. Born in Chicago, September 26, 1952, to Clifford and Constance (Sobczyk) Harrington. Patricia spent her childhood years in Bellwood, Illinois,and was united in marriage to James Wedig in 1977.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan Wedig, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, and Mark (Jill) Wedig, of Eldon, Missouri; sister Valerie (Doug) Rescho, of Longwood, Florida; three grandchildren, Cohen, Samuel, and Cecelia.

Visitation Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11 A.M. Funeral Mass 12P.M.Our Lady of the Lake Church,2411 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
