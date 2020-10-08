1/1
Patricia A. Werner
Patricia A. Werner (nee Brice) age 73, passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2020; Beloved wife of Robert Werner; Devoted mother to Michael (Kristin), Brian and Jim (Caty); Cherished grandmother to Julia, John, Charles and George; Preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Brice; Dear cousin to the Moran clan; Proud graduate of St. Sabina (´61), Academy of Our Lady H.S. (´65), and Loyola University (´69,´72 M.A.); Pat had the good fortune to teach at McCord School in Burbank School District 111 for 46 years and retired as interim principal. She touched the lives of more than a thousand students in her career. Pat often received letters, flowers and gifts from parents, and even from parents of children she failed, for the impression she made on them. One line from a poem a student wrote to her best sums up the sentiment of all she taught; "You've been more than a Teacher, More like a Mother". Having fun was at the heart of everything she did. She was fun loving and an inspirational soul to everyone she met. She will be remembered by family and friends as a truly extraordinary person. Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL; Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church for a private mass at 10:00 a.m. due to church Covid-19 restrictions. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available at 10:00 a.m. using the link www.asimplestreaming.com/Werner. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Myelodyplastic Syndrome Foundation (mds-foundation.org) or Society of the Little Flower (littleflower.org) would be most appreciated. Service info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
