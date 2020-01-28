|
Patricia Adcock, nee: Spina; 73 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Antoinette Spina, nee: Gardi. Former wife and best friend of Larry Adcock. Devoted and forgiving mother of Jefferey (Theresa) and Tommy Adcock. Proud grandmother of Kristina, Anthony, and Amanda Adcock. Dear friend to many.
Wake Friday 4-7pm at John Rago Sons Funeral Home, 721 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60612. Saturday everyone is asked to assemble 9:45am directly at Holy Rosary Church, 604 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60612 for a 10am Mass. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. For more info call (773)-276-6056 or online guestbook at www.RagoSons.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020