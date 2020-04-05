Home

Patricia Ann Barry (nee Hanlon) 88. Cherished wife of William P. Barry for 66 years. Loving mother of Nancy (Jerome) Graber, Maureen (Thomas) White and Joanne (James) Runke. Dear grandmother of Anne (Jesse) Blazek, Christopher (Briana) Graber, Madeline (Marty) Austin, Betsy (Brian) Rubin, Dan (Carolyn) White, Maggie (Dave) Civetti, Mike (Jenna) White, Jamie and Cara Runke (David Post). Great-grandmother of Penny and Lincoln Blazek, Colin, Liam and Declan Graber, Alice Austin, Theo Rubin, Tommaso Civetti, Jacqueline and Danny White and Quinn Post. Former Teacher at St. Barnabas School and retired from Chicago Bd. Of Ed. (O'Toole Elementary School). A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . 8340 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
