Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Black Smyth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Black Smyth Obituary
Patricia Ann Black Smyth, born June 5, 1925 in Kansas City, MO; the daughter of the late Ernest Bateman Black and Faye Bunyan Black. She attended Miss Crosby's School and graduated from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA where she was a lifetime member of the Wellesley Friends of the Library Organization. She was a member of the Junior League of Kansas City, MO. Mrs. Smyth was a long-time docent at the Art Institute of Chicago. Mrs. Smyth's husband, Nelson Edward Smyth, died in 1984. She is survived by 7 beloved Black-related nieces and nephews, 18 beloved Smyth-related nieces and nephews, and abundant grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 301 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the: Art Institute of Chicago (www.artic.edu) or The Santa Fe Opera (www.santafeopera.org). Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now