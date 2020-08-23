1/
Patricia Ann Catini
1952 - 2020
Patricia Ann Catini (nee Fragassi) died in her home on August 19, 2020 in Gurnee, IL. She was 68.

Patty was born on April 24, 1952 in Evanston, IL to her parents, Nello and Anne Fragassi. She is survived by her husband Arnold Catini, her daughter Christine Isfan, her step-daughters Angela and Celeste Catini, her grandchildren Hyacinthe Ingram, Gatanna, Antonio and Nicholas Andrade, brothers Mike, Mark, Nello and Phil Fragassi and sister Susie Cook.

A visitation will take place Sunday, August 30 at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee, IL from 9:30am to 12pm. All are welcome to attend. Due to capacity limitations, a private service will follow the visitation at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/PattyCatini.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
AUG
30
Service
12:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
