Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Provincialate
310 N. River Rd
Des Plaines, IL
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
5430 W. Foster Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
5430 W. Foster Ave
Chicago, IL
Patricia Ann Cwick

Patricia Ann Cwick Obituary
Patricia Ann, was called home to God on November 21, 2019 at the age of 64.

Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 46 years.

Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Lorraine nee Wyrzykowski

Dearest sister of Paul (Debbie), Teresa (Javier), Mark, and Joseph (Jeri).

Dear aunt of Sara, Anthony, Matthew and their families, and dear friend to many.

Sister Ann Marie ministered at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago for 35 years as a Registered Nurse. For the past 5 years she served as parish nurse at St. Cornelius, also in Chicago.

Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines, IL from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Monday November 25, 2019 at St. Cornelius Church 5430 W. Foster Ave. Chicago IL 60630 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Mass Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Church. Interment at All Saints.

Memorials to Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
