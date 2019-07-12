Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
19515 S. 115th Ave.
Mokena, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Deany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Deany

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Deany Obituary
Patricia A. Deany, age 90, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Deany. Loving mother of Anthony and Kevin Deany. Dearest daughter of the late Charles and Ann Fisher. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth Fisher the late Richard (Maureen) Fisher and the late Robert (Carrie) Fisher. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 13th, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Mary Church 19515 S. 115th Ave. Mokena, IL. Interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information on services 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vandenberg Funeral Home
Download Now