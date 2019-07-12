|
Patricia A. Deany, age 90, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Deany. Loving mother of Anthony and Kevin Deany. Dearest daughter of the late Charles and Ann Fisher. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth Fisher the late Richard (Maureen) Fisher and the late Robert (Carrie) Fisher. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 13th, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Mary Church 19515 S. 115th Ave. Mokena, IL. Interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information on services 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019