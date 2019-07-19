Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Patricia Dooling
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Patricia Ann Dooling


1939 - 2019
Patricia Ann Dooling Obituary
Patricia Ann Dooling, age 79, of Hobart passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at her home. Patricia was born October 2, 1939 in Hobart, Indiana to the late James and Eleanore (Flood) Leonard. She was a retired Bank Teller that worked for Gary National Bank through many name changes. She was a devoted member of The Michigan Avenue United Methodist Church in Hobart.

Patricia is survived by her two children, Christine (Thomas) Gaines and Timothy (Sveta) Dooling both of Hobart; four grandchildren, Kathleen Gaines, Elizabeth Gaines, Peter Dooling and Michael Dooling; her two brothers, Thomas Leonard and Dave (Dottie) Leonard both of Hobart; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Donna Braziland her brother Richard Leonard.

Visitation will be Saturday July 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Her funeral service will follow immediately at 5:00 pm with Rev. Michael Cover officiating. Cremation will follow.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
