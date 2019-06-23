|
Dwyer , Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Dwyer (née McCaffrey), age 91, late of Appleton, WI. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Dwyer, Ret. C.P.D. and the late William D. Avila; devoted mother of 7; loving grandmother of 10; proud great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Professor Lawrence (late Joan) McCaffrey, Ph.D. Memorial Visitation Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park. Memorial Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. James at Sag Bridge Church, 10600 Archer Avenue, Lemont. Inurnment St. James at Sag Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mount Saviour Monastery, Pine City, NY. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019