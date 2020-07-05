Patricia Ann Eisenhart passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Eisenhart. Loving mother of Kathy (David) Cudnowski, Robert (Patty) Eisenhart, Mary Ann (Jim) Ballard, and Tom (Deb) Eisenhart. Proud grandmother of Kathryn (Chad), Ted (Sylvi), James (Cecilie), Bobby (Kristina), Steven, Holly, Thea, Curt, Erich, and Eleni. Cherished great grandmother of Sandy, Linus, Declan, Charlotte, Olive, Lorne, Blythe, and Alex. Patricia was a proud member of the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Irving Park Community Food Pantry. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and Patricia's committal will be held privately by her family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Irving Park Community Food Pantry, 4256 N. Ridgeway Ave., Chicago, IL, 60618.