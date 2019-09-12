|
Patricia Ann (Moore) Kalinich, passed away at her home in Asheville, NC, on May 2, 2019, of natural causes. She was a lifelong Chicago sports fan, especially an enthusiastic supporter of the Bears and Cubs (she annually took her children out of school for opening day as a "cultural experience"). Born December 5, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Orval Kelley and Eleanor Jones Moore, Pat grew up in Elmhurst and graduated from York Community High School, attending the University of Illinois, where she majored in English Literature and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta scholastic honorary society. She was a devoted alumna and fan of Illini teams, particularly the Rose Bowl football teams (attended 1952 as a student and 1984 with her family), and the Final Four basketball teams of 1989 and 2005. A longtime resident of Glen Ellyn, she enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, skiing, travel and family picnics at DuPage County Forest preserves, was an active member of the PTA, PEO, the First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, and volunteered for countless grade school, junior high and Glenbard West High School activities. Pat was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her children: Kelley Kalinich of Glen Ellyn, IL; Kevin (Gail) Kalinich of Glen Ellyn, IL; Kyle (Alicia) Kalinich of Elmhurst, IL; Kraig (Monaka) Kalinich of Manhattan Beach, CA; and seven grandchildren: Adam, Chaney, Alexandra, Tyler, Lauryn, Grange and Grayson Kalinich. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Sandra) Moore, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her love of life was focused on nature and gardening, a passion and enjoyment she passed on to her children. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Glen Ellyn Youth & Family Counseling Services, 535 Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137, www.geyfcs.org.
