Age 85, passed away peacefully December 3, 2019. She was diagnosed with Breast Cancer at the age of 84, despite the outlook she fought courageously with great spirit and humor.
She was born in Chicago Illinois to Marion and William Chill, graduated from St. Anne's Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, and soon after met and married the love of her life, Richard James Kessl who passed in 2012.
Patricia loved working as a nurse, she shared numerous stories about her years working in the operating room, upon starting a family she chose a different path in nursing and worked as a Director of Nursing at a variety of nursing homes in Illinois. Patricia was known to have a kind heart with her employees, as well as giving 110% to whatever she set her mind to.
In 2015 she moved from her hometown of Chicago to Minneapolis to be closer to her family. The experience of a new city to explore, and time with family was a great comfort to her.
Patricia is survived by her brother Donald Chill, daughters, Deborah Parke and Diane Sterna, 4 grandchildren: Jessica, Jolene, Amanda, Eric and 4 great-grandchildren; she will live forever in our hearts, her kindness, quick wit, smarts, sense of humor and tremendous strength will be greatly missed.
Please join us for a "Celebration of Life", on Friday January 17,2019 at 10:30 AM at: Holy Family Catholic Church, 5900 West Lake St, St Louis Park, MN.
In Lieu of Flowers a Memorial Donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation can be made in honor of Patricia Kessl
