Patricia A. Maher (nee Vietmeier), 85, of Lombard, IL, formerly of Hot Springs Village, AR, Northbrook, IL and Neenah, WI, at eternal peace on February 25, 2019. Pat's life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend is to be celebrated as a full life, lived well, caring for others, devoted always to God. After growing up in Toledo, OH and graduating from Bowling Green State University where she was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, she began her career as a teacher until staying home to raise her ever-grateful family. She was a talented and accomplished seamstress and we will fondly remember the many hours Mom spent in her sewing room. Her unwavering faith led her to a life lived according to God's will, giving generously of herself through her charity work. Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill, their children Tripp (Lori), Mary (Bob), Molly (Kevin), Tim (Tracy), Mike (Kristi), and Terry (Holly), grandchildren Bobby, Annie (Matt), Molly (Ben), Julia (Ryan), Erin, Billy, Sam, Emily, Mark, Charlie, Ellie, Harry, Will, Max and Samantha, great-grandchildren Patrick, Eli, and Jane, and sister, Marti. Welcoming her to join them at last are her parents, in-laws, sisters, brothers-in-law, and nephews. She was blessed with many friends, some still with us and others with whom she is now rejoicing. To honor Pat's memory, donations may be made to Potter's Clay Ministries, 110 Crescent Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901. Pat's service will be on Monday, March 11th, at 10:30am, at Christ the King Church at 1501 South Main St., Lombard, IL, 60148. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary