Patricia Ann "Pat" McAvoy of Chicago,71, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 while traveling on safari in South Africa with a group of her close friends.
Pat was the beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Frank McAvoy, sister to the late Michael McAvoy, niece to the late Mary Jean and Bob Connelly. Cousin to Brian(Maureen) Connelly, Kevin(Sharon) Connelly, Michael(Elaine) Connelly, John(Laura) Connelly, Marty Connelly, Cathleen Connelly and to their children, and a loyal friend to many.
Every facet of Pat's life; be it as a successful business woman or a thoughtful caring teacher or as an advocate for immigrants and social justice, or simply as a friend and beloved family member, was informed by her deep abiding Catholic faith.
Please join us as we celebrate Pat's life on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at Old St. Pat's Church, 700 W. Adams Street Chicago, IL 60661
1:30 P.M. visitation, 2:30 P.M. Memorial mass.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the following organizations-
The Equal Justice Initiative: https://eji.org/
: https://www.mercyhome.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019