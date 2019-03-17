Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Patricia Milligan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Milligan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Milligan Obituary
Patricia Ann Milligan, nee Green, age 85, beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother of Timothy (Kathleen) and Catherine Mary Milligan. Devoted grandmother of Ryan (Kiera), Caitlin (Sean) Howes, Ceara and Sean (Carla) Milligan. Great-grandmother of Hannah and Nora Milligan. Dear sister of Robert (the late Joyce) Green. Sister-in-law of Colleen "Tootsie" (Jerry) Andrews and James Milligan. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3pm to 8pm. Former PTA President Grimes-Fleming School; Member of St. Laurence Mother's Club; Lindblom High School Gals Class of 1951. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now