Patricia Ann Milligan, nee Green, age 85, beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother of Timothy (Kathleen) and Catherine Mary Milligan. Devoted grandmother of Ryan (Kiera), Caitlin (Sean) Howes, Ceara and Sean (Carla) Milligan. Great-grandmother of Hannah and Nora Milligan. Dear sister of Robert (the late Joyce) Green. Sister-in-law of Colleen "Tootsie" (Jerry) Andrews and James Milligan. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3pm to 8pm. Former PTA President Grimes-Fleming School; Member of St. Laurence Mother's Club; Lindblom High School Gals Class of 1951. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019