Sister Patricia Ann Murphy R.S.M.
Sister Patricia Ann Murphy, R.S.M. (Sister Mary Keverne), 85 years, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 68 years. Devoted daughter of the late Helen nee Brennan & Joseph Murphy. Loving cousin of Robert (Dianne) Murphy, Lawrence (Virginia) Hinman, Anna Hinman, Maureen Brewer & the late Mary & Thomas Brewer. Interment private Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. After serving as a teacher and principal in several elementary schools, Sister Patricia completed studies to become a registered nurse and served at Mercy Hospital, Misericordia Home, and Chicago Department of Public Health. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St. Chicago, Illinois 60655 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
August 21, 2020
Pat was my cousin & my big sister. Pat always had words of wisdom & very fun times of laughter. We are family & I will love & hold her in my heart forever. I will miss you Pat & you will be in my heart forever. Love, Anna
Anna Hinman
Sister
