Sister Patricia Ann Murphy, R.S.M. (Sister Mary Keverne), 85 years, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 68 years. Devoted daughter of the late Helen nee Brennan & Joseph Murphy. Loving cousin of Robert (Dianne) Murphy, Lawrence (Virginia) Hinman, Anna Hinman, Maureen Brewer & the late Mary & Thomas Brewer. Interment private Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. After serving as a teacher and principal in several elementary schools, Sister Patricia completed studies to become a registered nurse and served at Mercy Hospital, Misericordia Home, and Chicago Department of Public Health. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St. Chicago, Illinois 60655 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
