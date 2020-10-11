1/
Patricia Ann O'Connell
Patricia Ann "Pat" O'Connell 88, went home to be with her lord on Wednesday, September 16. Pat was born in Chicago to the late parents Timothy and Edith Smith Donohue. She is survived by her siblings Caryl Scahill, Maureen McDonnell and Thomas (Debra) Donohue. Devoted mother of the late Kevin Casey O'Connell, Raymond (Diana Valois) O'Connell, the late Daniel Michael O'Connell, Mary Jo (Clint) Smith, the late Lynn Marie (Thomas) Oehmen, Timothy (Kathleen Lamb) O'Connell, Nancy Edith (Jay) Cunningham. Loving aunt to many nieces & nephews. Cherished Grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 S Longwood Drive, Chicago on Saturday, October 17 at 9:00a.m. - 9:45 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St Barnabas Catholic Church
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Barnabas Catholic Church
