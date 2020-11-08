Patricia Ann Patt, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on October 14, 2020, at the age of 85. She will be greatly missed for her generous and loving heart, as well as her fun-loving personality. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of sixty years, William Denis Patt; her cherished son, William Gerard Patt; her sister and best friend Lois Ralis; her loving brother Bernard Cooney; and her cherished parents Bernard Cooney and Anna "Mae" Cooney. Pat is survived by her loving children Brian Patt (Jan), Cathleen Boyke (Brian) and Colleen Caterine (Anthony); ten adored grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews, family members and friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. An online memorial page for Patricia can be found at claytorrollins.com
