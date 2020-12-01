1/1
Patricia Ann Petrik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Petrik, nee Vogt, 84, of Lyons. Beloved wife of Robert for 59 wonderful years, passed peacefully into God's Kingdom on November 25, 2020. Loving mother of Jeffrey Petrik, Mari Anne (Thomas) LaFleur and Dawn (Joseph) Mase; adoring nana of Cassandra, Joshua, and Joseph Petrik, Julianne and Ryan (Renée) LaFleur, Cecelia, Anna and Anthony Mase; cherished great-grandmother of Rebecca Spence; devoted daughter of the late Cecilia Vogt; dear sister of the late James Vogt; faithful companion of Tootsie the dog; and caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. Pat was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Chicago, IL but was always a Wisconsin girl at heart. Pat enjoyed her work at the Rich Port YMCA for many years, and in retirement, continued working at Hallowell & James Funeral Home. Pat's life was full with family and friends but never enough sparkle. Pat was devoted to God and her Catholic faith and loved vacations to Disney World and Hawaii with her family, shopping (especially at Von Maur), craft shows, antique fairs, collecting cupie dolls and coins, garage sales, jewelry, everything Irish and celebrating her favorite holidays, Christmas and the Fourth of July, with those she loved. We take comfort in celebrating Pat's beautiful life and sharing our wonderful memories of her with one another. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Visitation 4 to 8pm Fri., Dec. 4, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Masks and social distancing required and no more than 10 people at any one time in the funeral home. Prayers 10:15am Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 at the funeral home to St. Barbara Church, Brookfield for Mass at 11am. Those who wish to attend Mass must pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEAD2AA4F5CE9-patricia. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info. 708/352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved