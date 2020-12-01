Patricia Ann Petrik, nee Vogt, 84, of Lyons. Beloved wife of Robert for 59 wonderful years, passed peacefully into God's Kingdom on November 25, 2020. Loving mother of Jeffrey Petrik, Mari Anne (Thomas) LaFleur and Dawn (Joseph) Mase; adoring nana of Cassandra, Joshua, and Joseph Petrik, Julianne and Ryan (Renée) LaFleur, Cecelia, Anna and Anthony Mase; cherished great-grandmother of Rebecca Spence; devoted daughter of the late Cecilia Vogt; dear sister of the late James Vogt; faithful companion of Tootsie the dog; and caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. Pat was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Chicago, IL but was always a Wisconsin girl at heart. Pat enjoyed her work at the Rich Port YMCA for many years, and in retirement, continued working at Hallowell & James Funeral Home. Pat's life was full with family and friends but never enough sparkle. Pat was devoted to God and her Catholic faith and loved vacations to Disney World and Hawaii with her family, shopping (especially at Von Maur), craft shows, antique fairs, collecting cupie dolls and coins, garage sales, jewelry, everything Irish and celebrating her favorite holidays, Christmas and the Fourth of July, with those she loved. We take comfort in celebrating Pat's beautiful life and sharing our wonderful memories of her with one another. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Visitation 4 to 8pm Fri., Dec. 4, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Masks and social distancing required and no more than 10 people at any one time in the funeral home. Prayers 10:15am Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 at the funeral home to St. Barbara Church, Brookfield for Mass at 11am. Those who wish to attend Mass must pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEAD2AA4F5CE9-patricia
. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info. 708/352-6500 or HJFunerals.com