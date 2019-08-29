|
|
Patricia Ann Poczekaj, nee Nittie, age 78 of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of Raymond A. Poczekaj. Loving mother of Raymond A. (Beth Rooney) Poczekaj and Gina (Robert) Anderberg. Cherished grandmother of Brett, Morgan and Ellie. Caring daughter of Vonge Jawubowski. Visitation Saturday, from 12 until the time of service at 4:30 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019