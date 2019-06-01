Home

Patricia Ann Savage, 85, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late William C. Savage (2004); loving mother of Deborah, William (Patricia), John (Martha), the late Patrick (2018), and Michael (Jenny) Savage; dear grandmother of 8 and cherished great-grandmother of 5. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Family and friends will gather Friday, June 7th at Queen of the Rosary Church, 680 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Saint Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 1 to June 2, 2019
