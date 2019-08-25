|
Patricia Ann (nee McCorry) Schaefer, 86, passed away August 23, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late William J. Schaefer; Loving mother of John (Pamela), Michael (Eileen), Martin, and Joan (David LeBike) Schaefer; Cherished grandmother of 9; Adored great grandmother of 10; Dear sister to Robert, Lucille, Elaine, Leonard, and Bernard. Patricia worked for AT&T for 20 years before retiring. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines, IL (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Service will be Wednesday, August 28 at 11am at Oehler Funeral home. Entombment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemtery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care (1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019